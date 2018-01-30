New Mexico lawmakers seek to protect net neutrality | KOB 4
New Mexico lawmakers seek to protect net neutrality

The Associated Press
January 30, 2018 09:26 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Two Democratic state lawmakers in New Mexico have proposed consumer protection legislation in response to the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net-neutrality rules.

The FCC last month repealed Obama-era rules and gave internet services providers a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit or charge more for faster speeds.

Sen. Howie Morales of Silver City and Rep. Bill McCamley of Mesilla Park said Tuesday that their bill would prohibit paid prioritization of internet traffic as an unfair and deceptive trade practice under the state's Unfair Practices Act, and provide funding to state prosecutors for enforcement.

Morales and McCamley urged Gov. Susana Martinez to put the bill on the agenda for the current, 30-day legislative session. The governor's office had no comment.


The Associated Press


Created: January 30, 2018 09:26 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

