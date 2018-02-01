Health crisis memorial, governor's discretionary fund bill considered

The memorial is currently in the Senate Rules Committee.

Meanwhile, the Senate Finance Committee will consider a bill Friday that would require audits of the governor's discretionary fund.

New Mexico's governor has $80,000 to pay for dinners and receptions. The fund came under scrutiny after current Gov. Susana Martinez's infamous 2015 pizza party at the Eldorado Hotel in downtown Santa Fe. Police were called to the room early in the morning after complaints of loud noises. The governor told dispatch to call off officers.

The bill from Sen. Sander Rue, R-Albuquerque, would require the governor to provide lawmakers with monthly reports on how the money is spent. The fund would also be subject to yearly audit, and any unused money would revert to the state general fund.

A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but it died in the house.