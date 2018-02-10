House approves auto theft prevention authority
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A bill that would crack down on car theft is headed to the state Senate.
The House unanimously passed House Bill 173, which would create an auto theft prevention authority in the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance. That would allow the office to seek federal and private funding to help law enforcement and prosecutors prevent, investigate, and prosecute car theft.
In other legislative business, a House committee tabled a bill that would have given the state's teachers a raise. House Bill 310 would have raised minimum teacher salaries to $38,000 a year. The House Education Committee voted down the bill in a party-line vote of seven Democrats to six Republicans.
The Senate passed a proposal that urges the U.S. Postal Service to create a stamp honoring the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Senate Memorial 13 proposes releasing the stamp in 2021 during the 50th anniversary for Fiesta, which is the largest hot air ballooning event in the world.
