House approves auto theft prevention authority

The House unanimously passed House Bill 173, which would create an auto theft prevention authority in the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance. That would allow the office to seek federal and private funding to help law enforcement and prosecutors prevent, investigate, and prosecute car theft.

In other legislative business, a House committee tabled a bill that would have given the state's teachers a raise. House Bill 310 would have raised minimum teacher salaries to $38,000 a year. The House Education Committee voted down the bill in a party-line vote of seven Democrats to six Republicans.