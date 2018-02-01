New Mexico proposal hopes to wipe out pecan weevil bug
February 01, 2018 06:53 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico state lawmakers want to help eradicate an invasive bug threatening New Mexico's pecan industry.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports a proposal in the New Mexico Senate and House seeks to appropriate around $250,000 to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture for studies and eradication programs.
In November, New Mexico agriculture officials issued a quarantine in hopes of stopping the spread of the pecan weevil. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture said at the time the emergency pecan weevil quarantine would last for 180 days.
No pecan shipments from Chaves, Curry, Eddy and Lea counties are permitted.
The agency is also working with pest control companies to remove the weevil from residential and commercial trees.
