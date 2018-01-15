New Mexico Senate fills leadership slot
Photo: New Mexico Legislature website|
The Associated Press
January 15, 2018 08:45 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico state Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque has been chosen as Democratic Senate majority whip.
Stewart was named to the post on Monday. Democratic state Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque was ousted last month as majority whip and ended his campaign for lieutenant governor amid allegations that he harassed women at a previous job a decade ago. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Stewart joined the Senate in 2015 after serving for 20 years in the state House of Representatives.
“I appreciate the confidence my fellow Senators have placed in me,” Stewart said. “I stand ready to work with the Caucus and look forward to continuing the work we do for the families of New Mexico.”
