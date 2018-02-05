NMSP officers recognized for DWI arrests in 2017

In 2017 Lujan made 128 DWI arrests. In his three years with NMSP, he's made 195.

"There have been a few close calls where they actually find us," he said. "We're out there doing what we need to do and they come and almost hit us, stuff like that. Those are the scariest."

LaFave made 136 DWI arrests in 2017 with a career total of 1,300.

"Our goal every night is to go out and make the roads safer," he said. We're really not about the numbers. More about the lives that we try to save”

Today, @nmspchiefk recognized two DWI NMSP Officers for their dedication to the citizens of New Mexico and keeping our roads safe. #ENDWI pic.twitter.com/LygRhOHKv9 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 5, 2018

State Rep. Sarah Maestas Barnes, R-Albuquerque, says more need to be done to help the officers catch drunk drivers. She's carrying a bill she says will let officers get a blood draw warrant in non-felony DWI arrests. The bill was heard in the house judiciary committee Monday afternoon.

"I cannot express to you the importance of this bill to provide the tools that these brave men and women need to do their job," she said.

New Mexico State Police live-streamed the news conference. Watch the video below to watch it. For mobile users, click here.