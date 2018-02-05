NMSP officers recognized for DWI arrests in 2017 | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

NMSP officers recognized for DWI arrests in 2017

Kai Porter
February 05, 2018 08:42 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas honored two officers at the Roundhouse for making the most drunken driving arrests last year.

Advertisement

The two officers, Toby LaFave and Raymundo Lujan, made a combined 264 DWI arrests a year ago. Kassetas presented the officers with an award in the Roundhouse rotunda Monday afternoon.

"We're looking at two officers that have hundreds of arrests and every one of those is life-saving in my mind," Kassetas said.

In 2017 Lujan made 128 DWI arrests. In his three years with NMSP, he's made 195.

"There have been a few close calls where they actually find us," he said. "We're out there doing what we need to do and they come and almost hit us, stuff like that. Those are the scariest."

LaFave made 136 DWI arrests in 2017 with a career total of 1,300.

"Our goal every night is to go out and make the roads safer," he said. We're really not about the numbers. More about the lives that we try to save”

State Rep. Sarah Maestas Barnes, R-Albuquerque, says more need to be done to help the officers catch drunk drivers. She's carrying a bill she says will let officers get a blood draw warrant in non-felony DWI arrests. The bill was heard in the house judiciary committee Monday afternoon.

"I cannot express to you the importance of this bill to provide the tools that these brave men and women need to do their job," she said.

New Mexico State Police live-streamed the news conference. Watch the video below to watch it. For mobile users, click here.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: February 05, 2018 08:42 PM
Created: February 05, 2018 03:20 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Man convicted in road rage killing sentenced on federal charges
Man convicted in road rage killing sentenced on federal charges
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports

Advertisement




Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Eddy County man charged with murdering mother, sheriff says
Eddy County man charged with murdering mother, sheriff says
City Council honors officer who adopted addicted infant
Officer Ryan Holets at City Council meeting
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times