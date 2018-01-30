Budget bill provides raises for politicians | KOB 4
Budget bill provides raises for politicians

The Associated Press
January 30, 2018 10:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on the New Mexico Legislature's spending plan for state government (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

A revised spending bill for New Mexico state government includes a 10 percent pay raise for utility regulators and statewide elected officials including the state's next governor.

The budget bill is headed to the state House of Representatives for a vote after approval Tuesday by a panel of lawmakers. Senate revisions are pending.

The plan would provide a 10 percent pay increase starting Jan. 1, 2019, to the governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state auditor and secretary of state, as well as members of the Public Regulation Commission.

The bill provides enough money for school districts to increase teacher salaries by an average of 2.5 percent. Compensation for state workers would rise by 2 percent, with greater increases slated for law enforcement, corrections officers and the judiciary.

___

10:30 a.m.

Pay raises of at least 2 percent for New Mexico state workers and new funding for roads are part of a spending plan approved by a House budget-writing committee.

A panel of lawmakers voted 17-1 on Tuesday to send a $6.3 billion general fund spending plan to the House floor for a vote. Senate revisions are pending.

House Finance and Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup is highlighting new spending on road construction and maintenance that can stimulate the economy in rural areas.

The bill would increase pay starting July 1 for all state employees by 2 percent, with larger increases slated for district attorneys, public defenders, state police, corrections officer, social workers and nurses.


