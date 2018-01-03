VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
New Mexico Supreme Court puts disputed laws on hold

New Mexico Supreme Court puts disputed laws on hold

KOB.com Web Staff
January 03, 2018 05:54 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The state Supreme Court has put a hold on legislation vetoed last year by Governor Susana Martinez.  The court is looking into whether those vetoes fulfilled legal requirements.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted a stay that could delay 10 laws from being fully implemented, including expanding high-speed internet access and allowing hemp research.

At issue is whether Martinez legally vetoed the legislation. Some lawmakers claim she missed veto deadlines and never gave reasons why the legislation was being vetoed in the first place. Gov. Martinez says the Legislature is overstepping its authority in challenging her vetoes.

Back in September, a state district court made way for the bills to become law.

It’s not clear when the Supreme Court will make a decision on this challenge.

