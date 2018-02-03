NM Senate fails junk food tax legislation
KOB.com Web Staff
February 03, 2018
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Senate has rejected a proposal that would have revived a tax on junk food.
The bill – from State Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell – would have imposed a tax on items like soda, cakes, muffins and high-sodium soup.
Pirtle said the tax would help improve health in New Mexico, while also bringing in more money for local governments. But Democrats couldn't get on board with the legislation.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the bill died in a Senate committee on a 4-2 party-line vote.
Updated: February 03, 2018
Created: February 03, 2018
