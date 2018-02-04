'Not an appropriate expense': State lawmakers cold on idea of funding new APD hires | KOB 4
Chris Ramirez
February 04, 2018 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – During his campaign, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller promised to add hundreds of officers to the city's understaffed police force.

Part of Keller's plan to fund the incentive is to ask the New Mexico Legislature for state money to hire city officers. As Chris Ramirez explains, the idea is dead-on-arrival for some of the state's key lawmakers.

