'Patrick Grange ALS Awareness Day' memorial passes NM Senate | KOB 4
Advertisement

'Patrick Grange ALS Awareness Day' memorial passes NM Senate

NM senators declare Feb. 5 'Patrick Grange ALS Awareness Day' NM senators declare Feb. 5 'Patrick Grange ALS Awareness Day' | 

Marian Camacho
February 06, 2018 09:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico senators have unanimously agreed to call Feb. 5 “Patrick Grange ALS Awareness Day”.

Advertisement

Senate Memorial 36 was approved on a 43-0 vote Monday morning.  The memorial calls for increased public awareness of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and the ‘terrible impact the disease has not only on the patient but also on the patient’s family and community.’

The Senate is also calling on President Trump and members of Congress to enact legislation to provide more funding for ALS research in hopes of finding treatment and eventually a cure for the disease.

The memorial was created in honor and memory of former Albuquerque High School and UNM Soccer star Patrick Grange. Grange was just 28-years-old when he was diagnosed with ALS, making him the youngest ALS patient in New Mexico.

Grange passed away on April 10, 2012.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 06, 2018 09:19 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident

Advertisement




Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Dow turns 567 point loss into 567 point gain as stocks rally
Frederick Reimer