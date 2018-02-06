'Patrick Grange ALS Awareness Day' memorial passes NM Senate

Senate Memorial 36 was approved on a 43-0 vote Monday morning. The memorial calls for increased public awareness of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and the ‘terrible impact the disease has not only on the patient but also on the patient’s family and community.’

The Senate is also calling on President Trump and members of Congress to enact legislation to provide more funding for ALS research in hopes of finding treatment and eventually a cure for the disease.