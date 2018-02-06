'Patrick Grange ALS Awareness Day' memorial passes NM Senate
Marian Camacho
February 06, 2018 09:19 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico senators have unanimously agreed to call Feb. 5 “Patrick Grange ALS Awareness Day”.
Senate Memorial 36 was approved on a 43-0 vote Monday morning. The memorial calls for increased public awareness of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and the ‘terrible impact the disease has not only on the patient but also on the patient’s family and community.’
The Senate is also calling on President Trump and members of Congress to enact legislation to provide more funding for ALS research in hopes of finding treatment and eventually a cure for the disease.
The memorial was created in honor and memory of former Albuquerque High School and UNM Soccer star Patrick Grange. Grange was just 28-years-old when he was diagnosed with ALS, making him the youngest ALS patient in New Mexico.
Grange passed away on April 10, 2012.
