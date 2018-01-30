Impact of Trump's first year felt in New Mexico

Trump also wants funding for a border wall with the border by Santa Teresa among the first in line for an upgrade. Critics are calling foul over the environmental impact.

The debate over the environment extends New Mexico's national monuments. Trump is asking the Department of the Interior to see if any of them could be made smaller. So far that's not happening, but changes in how they operate could be on the way.

Trump is also taking on the nation's opioid crisis, declaring it a public health emergency. Nearly 500 New Mexicans died of opioid overdose in 2016 alone.

But U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, D-N.M., have said the president is all talk and no action. They are asking the president to dedicate $25 billion dollars to fight the epidemic.

When it comes to money, expect Trump to boast about his largest legislative accomplishment -- an overhaul of the federal tax system. Critics say it would cut New Mexico's revenue by $600 million, mostly from oil and gas industries.

But some businesses say the tax bill is good news for New Mexicans. PNM recently cited the tax bill as the reason for lowering a proposed rate hike, and Walmart says it is raising its starting wage to $11 dollars an hour thanks to the tax bill.

As for New Mexico's national laboratories, Trump is calling on scientists to develop new nuclear weapons -- a task that would no doubt have huge implications for Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories.