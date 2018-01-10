Trump says 'We need the wall'

"Any bill we pass must improve jobs wages and security for American citizens, the people who elected us, we have to take care of them," he said.

Later, at a news conference with Norway's Prime Minister, Trump sounded off once again on the Russia investigation led by Special Council Robert Mueller.

"There is collusion, with the Democrats and Russians, far more than the Republicans and the Russians, so the witch hunt continues," Trump said.

The president now calling on Republicans to take control of the investigation.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2ALQ0ku