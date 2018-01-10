Advertisement

Trump says 'We need the wall'

Blayne Alexander, NBC News
January 10, 2018 03:04 PM

WASHINGTON (NBC News) -- President Trump sat down for his first cabinet meeting of 2018 Wednesday to discuss immigration.

The president angered some in his party after using a compromising tone Tuesday during the televised negotiations, agreeing with Democrats, and worked to clarify with his party today.

Trump said plans to build the border wall are still included and also spoke on DACA. 

"Any bill we pass must improve jobs wages and security for American citizens, the people who elected us, we have to take care of them," he said.

Later, at a news conference with Norway's Prime Minister, Trump sounded off once again on the Russia investigation led by Special Council Robert Mueller.

"There is collusion, with the Democrats and Russians, far more than the Republicans and the Russians, so the witch hunt continues," Trump said.

The president now calling on Republicans to take control of the investigation.

Updated: January 10, 2018 03:04 PM
Created: January 10, 2018 02:50 PM

