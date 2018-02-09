Government reopens as President Trump signs spending bill | KOB 4
Government reopens as President Trump signs spending bill

Marian Camacho
February 09, 2018 07:02 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump has signed a spending bill, halting the government shutdown that went into place at midnight.

The President tweeted early Friday morning focusing on the impact the bill will have on the U.S. military.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2018

Created: February 09, 2018 06:48 AM

