Government reopens as President Trump signs spending bill
Marian Camacho
February 09, 2018 07:02 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump has signed a spending bill, halting the government shutdown that went into place at midnight.
The President tweeted early Friday morning focusing on the impact the bill will have on the U.S. military.
Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything — and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!
