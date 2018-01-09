Two state lawmakers propose criminal justice reforms
By MARY HUDETZ
January 09, 2018 06:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Two state lawmakers are putting forward a series of anti-crime proposals, including one they say would boost police retention by allowing for $15,000 bonuses for veteran officers.
Republican Rep. Nate Gentry and Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto said Tuesday that their proposals represent a sweeping, bi-partisan approach to addressing crime - from tackling policing and court rules to trying to ensure behavioral health treatment for inmates leaving prisons or jails.
Their proposal focused on inmate care would require jails and prisons to screen inmates held for at least 100 days for mental illness and addiction. The facilities also would have to enroll inmates identified as suffering from mental illness or substance abuse in Medicaid before their release.
They expect the measures will be debated during the 30-day legislative session that begins next week in Santa Fe.
Updated: January 09, 2018 06:52 PM
Created: January 09, 2018 01:16 PM
