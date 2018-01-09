Two state lawmakers propose criminal justice reforms

Republican Rep. Nate Gentry and Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto said Tuesday that their proposals represent a sweeping, bi-partisan approach to addressing crime - from tackling policing and court rules to trying to ensure behavioral health treatment for inmates leaving prisons or jails.

Their proposal focused on inmate care would require jails and prisons to screen inmates held for at least 100 days for mental illness and addiction. The facilities also would have to enroll inmates identified as suffering from mental illness or substance abuse in Medicaid before their release.