Proposal to boost early education programs clears House panel
KOB.com Web Staff
January 27, 2018 06:08 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A proposal to increase funding for early childhood education cleared another hurdle in the legislature.
In a 7-4 vote, a House panel approved a constitutional amendment that would set aside one percent of the Land Grant Permanent Fund – or about $140 million a year – for high-quality early education programs in the state.
The amendment will next head to the House floor to be voted on. If it passes both the House and Senate, it will go in front of voters.
