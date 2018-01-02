Proposed bill would offer state employees personal loans

The bill was introduced by Democratic state Sen. Bill Tallman of Albuquerque. Tallman says the bill will help state employees steer clear of high-interest loans from storefront lenders and borrow modest amounts of money.

A bill passed in the 2017 legislative session now caps annual interest rates on small loans at 175 percent, but Tallman’s proposed bill would limit interest rates to 30 percent for qualified employees. It would also cap repayment at 12 percent of gross salary or wages.