Proposed constitutional amendment would clear up pretrial detention rules

He said it would put an end to what he and many others call a catch-and-release system in the state, with too many suspects being released without having to pay bail. That trend is the result of voters passing a constitutional amendment in 2016 aimed at keeping dangerous criminals locked up before trial, while releasing non-violent suspects who can't afford bail.

“It has been, if you will, the catch-and-release bill that is now driving our career criminals and their continued criminal activity,” Rehm said.

The state representative's constitutional amendment would provide additional grounds on which a court can deny a person's release via bail pending trial, like adding violent offenses to the list.

“So if you’re a murderer or a rapist, you can be held without bond,” he said. “If you are a person who has two prior felony convictions from different incidents, you will have to have to have bond or be held without bond. If you’re out on a felony currently and you’re re-arrested on a felony, you will have to post bond or be detained.”

The amendment would also remove the requirement that bail hearings be held by a court of record, and it would reduce the standard of proof for denying bail from clear and convincing evidence to probable cause.

“Statewide, our constituents are demanding that we take action to make our communities safe,” Rehm said.

If lawmakers pass HJR 5, voters will get to decide whether or not to amend the constitution during the next general election.