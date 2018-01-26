Proposed constitutional amendment would clear up pretrial detention rules | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Proposed constitutional amendment would clear up pretrial detention rules

Kai Porter
January 26, 2018 08:04 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – A New Mexico lawmaker is looking to make it easier for judges to hold the most dangerous suspects without bail before a trial by proposing a constitutional amendment.

Advertisement

If passed by legislators, House Joint Resolution 5 would then go to voters.

“Quite clearly, the layman would be able to interoperate this legislation,” said State Rep. Bill Rehm (R – Albuquerque), who is sponsoring the legislation.

He said it would put an end to what he and many others call a catch-and-release system in the state, with too many suspects being released without having to pay bail. That trend is the result of voters passing a constitutional amendment in 2016 aimed at keeping dangerous criminals locked up before trial, while releasing non-violent suspects who can't afford bail.

“It has been, if you will, the catch-and-release bill that is now driving our career criminals and their continued criminal activity,” Rehm said.

The state representative's constitutional amendment would provide additional grounds on which a court can deny a person's release via bail pending trial, like adding violent offenses to the list.

“So if you’re a murderer or a rapist, you can be held without bond,” he said. “If you are a person who has two prior felony convictions from different incidents, you will have to have to have bond or be held without bond. If you’re out on a felony currently and you’re re-arrested on a felony, you will have to post bond or be detained.”

The amendment would also remove the requirement that bail hearings be held by a court of record, and it would reduce the standard of proof for denying bail from clear and convincing evidence to probable cause.

“Statewide, our constituents are demanding that we take action to make our communities safe,” Rehm said.

If lawmakers pass HJR 5, voters will get to decide whether or not to amend the constitution during the next general election.

 

 

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: January 26, 2018 08:04 PM
Created: January 26, 2018 04:48 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting

Advertisement




Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend