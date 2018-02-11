Proposed state budget includes raises for officers, boost for education
Meg Hilling
February 12, 2018 05:54 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Law enforcement, public schools and a deteriorating brine well in Carlsbad could all receive vital help if the state Senate Finance Committee's budget proposal is passed this week.
A draft of the budget was released Saturday night, and, among other initiatives, it falls in line with Gov. Susana Martinez's desire for an increase in law enforcement funding.
Watch the above video for a breakdown of the budget proposal.
Credits
Updated: February 12, 2018 05:54 AM
Created: February 11, 2018 09:20 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved