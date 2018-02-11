Proposed state budget includes raises for officers, boost for education | KOB 4
Proposed state budget includes raises for officers, boost for education

Meg Hilling
February 12, 2018 05:54 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Law enforcement, public schools and a deteriorating brine well in Carlsbad could all receive vital help if the state Senate Finance Committee's budget proposal is passed this week.

A draft of the budget was released Saturday night, and, among other initiatives, it falls in line with Gov. Susana Martinez's desire for an increase in law enforcement funding.

