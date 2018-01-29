Public safety bills move forward in Legislature
KOB.com Web Staff
January 29, 2018 10:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Animal abusers may be likely to commit violence against other people. It's an idea state lawmakers are taking seriously.
The House unanimously passed a memorial on Monday asking the Children Youth and Families Department and the Department of Public Safety to provide training on the subject. It now goes to the Senate.
State lawmakers also have a request for the feds to curb gun violence. A House memorial calls on the FBI to notify local authorities when someone banned from buying a gun tries to get one in New Mexico.
Backers hope it will keep more guns from domestic abusers and others with dangerous histories. That memorial made it to the house floor.
Meanwhile, a bill to fight auto theft has taken a step forward. It would create the automobile theft prevention authority. They would approve grants for police departments to fight the problem.
The measure cleared its first committee hurdle on Monday.
A new series of public safety bills will get a house committee hearing on Tuesday. They include bills to extend time limits for prosecutors and raise penalties for DWI.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 29, 2018 10:10 PM
Created: January 29, 2018 08:59 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved