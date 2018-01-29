Public safety bills move forward in Legislature | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Public safety bills move forward in Legislature

KOB.com Web Staff
January 29, 2018 10:10 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Animal abusers may be likely to commit violence against other people. It's an idea state lawmakers are taking seriously.

Advertisement

The House unanimously passed a memorial on Monday asking the Children Youth and Families Department and the Department of Public Safety to provide training on the subject. It now goes to the Senate.

State lawmakers also have a request for the feds to curb gun violence. A House memorial calls on the FBI to notify local authorities when someone banned from buying a gun tries to get one in New Mexico.

Backers hope it will keep more guns from domestic abusers and others with dangerous histories. That memorial made it to the house floor.

Meanwhile, a bill to fight auto theft has taken a step forward. It would create the automobile theft prevention authority. They would approve grants for police departments to fight the problem.

The measure cleared its first committee hurdle on Monday.

A new series of public safety bills will get a house committee hearing on Tuesday. They include bills to extend time limits for prosecutors and raise penalties for DWI.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 29, 2018 10:10 PM
Created: January 29, 2018 08:59 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother, two others charged in Santa Fe County teen's death
Mother, two others charged in Santa Fe County teen's death
School events canceled over heated rivalry
School events canceled over heated rivalry
Investigation continues after deputies find woman's charred body
Investigation continues after deputies find woman's charred body
Officer who adopted addicted baby to attend State of the Union
Officer who adopted addicted baby to attend State of the Union
Lonnie Allsup, founder of Allsup's Convenience Stores, dies
Lonnie Allsup, founder of Allsup's Convenience Stores, dies

Advertisement




Mother, two others charged in Santa Fe County teen's death
Mother, two others charged in Santa Fe County teen's death
Public safety bills move forward in Legislature
Public safety bills move forward in Legislature
School threats loom after high school brawl
School threats loom after high school brawl
Study: 6 percent of NM bridges are structurally deficient
Study: 6 percent of NM bridges are structurally deficient
Selfless man nominated for Pay It 4ward after truck gets stolen
Selfless man nominated for Pay It 4ward after truck gets stolen