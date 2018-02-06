Registration day arrives for New Mexico statewide candidates
The Associated Press and KOB.com Web Staff
February 06, 2018 03:50 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The deadline has arrived for major party candidates in New Mexico to turn in nominating petitions in order to run for statewide or federal office.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to turn in declarations and signatures so that they appear on the 2018 primary election ballot in June. Candidates for statewide office must also submit a financial disclosure form that includes sources of annual income over $5,000.
The Libertarian Party recently qualified as a major party alongside the Democratic and Republican parties.
The Secretary of State's Office is posting a searchable online candidate list as declarations are submitted to run for U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, attorney general, land commissioner and judge on the state court of appeals.
Here are some of the candidates running:
New Mexico Governor
- Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat
- Jeff Apodaca, Democrat
- Steve Pearce, Republican
U.S. Senator
- Mick Rich, Republican challenger
- Martin Heinrich, Democratic incumbent
U.S. Representative, District 1
- Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez, Democrat
- Damon P. Martinez, Democrat
- Debra A. Haaland, Democrat
- Janice E Arnold-Jones, Republican
U.S. Representative, District 2
- Monty Newman, Republican
- Yvette Herrell, Republican
- Gavin S. Clarkson, Republican
For a complete list, click here.
Credits
The Associated Press and KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 06, 2018 03:50 PM
Created: February 06, 2018 12:53 PM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.