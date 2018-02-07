Legislature make no movement on releasing dangerous teens

Right now, state law forces kids out of the system at their 21st birthday even if they still pose a risk to public safety and are not fully rehabilitated. Nehemiah Griego, who killed five family members when he was 15 years old, is a good example of someone who will be forced out with the public not knowing if he is ready for reintegration.

There are two bills that would end that practice. Two-thirds into the legislative session, they haven't even been debated.