Lawmakers push to restore Special Olympics funding

"A couple of key things would happen with these dollars," he said. "One is starting July 1. The funding will be restored so Special Olympics can continue to plan for the summer games, the national competition and also just the outreach across the State of New Mexico, which had to be cut this year."

Padilla, who served on the Special Olympics New Mexico board for six years in the '90s, feels it's important to restore funding to the organization now while the state is facing a projected $320 million budget surplus, according to Gov. Susana Martinez.

"This is one of those things that was cut that shouldn't have been cut, and we want to make sure that we turn that around immediately when we have the dollars that are available now to make sure this happens," Padilla said.

Randy Mascorella, executive director for Special Olympics New Mexico, said even if the funding is restored, it'll be too late to send any local athletes to the national games this July. New Mexico will be the only state not to be represented.

"We're feeling if we do get that money back then we'll be able to get to where we were, and then when we do get back to where we were, continue on with the strategies we have in place to grow," he said.

The next national games are in 2022 and Mascorella said they may be able to attend that year if lawmakers restore state funding. The funding bill has already been assigned to committees in the House.