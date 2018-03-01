Roswell votes for mayor next week
KOB.com Web Staff
March 01, 2018 10:30 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. -- Residents in Roswell will vote for their city's next leader this coming Tuesday. Incumbent Mayor Dennis Kintigh is up against three opponents -- Natasha Mackey, Sergio Gonzalez and Del Jurney.
Getting to the polls can be tough for some people, so Pecos Trails Transit is offering free bus rides to the polls on Election Day.
"For anybody who doesn't have a vehicle or can't make, we want to provide that opportunity for them to come out and get their voice heard and cast their vote," Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings said.
There will be six voting centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People using that ride service will be taken to the closest voting center.
For more on polling locations or to look at a sample ballot, click here.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: March 01, 2018 10:30 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 09:19 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved