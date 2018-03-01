Roswell votes for mayor next week | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Roswell votes for mayor next week

KOB.com Web Staff
March 01, 2018 10:30 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. -- Residents in Roswell will vote for their city's next leader this coming Tuesday. Incumbent Mayor Dennis Kintigh is up against three opponents -- Natasha Mackey, Sergio Gonzalez and Del Jurney.

Advertisement

Getting to the polls can be tough for some people, so Pecos Trails Transit is offering free bus rides to the polls on Election Day.

"For anybody who doesn't have a vehicle or can't make, we want to provide that opportunity for them to come out and get their voice heard and cast their vote," Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings said.

There will be six voting centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.  People using that ride service will be taken to the closest voting center.

For more on polling locations or to look at a sample ballot, click here.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 01, 2018 10:30 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 09:19 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DIY surveillance: ABQ man discovers how it works
DIY surveillance: ABQ man discovers how it works
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spiess, aka James Knight

Advertisement




Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
DIY surveillance: ABQ man discovers how it works
DIY surveillance: ABQ man discovers how it works
Inspector general questions executive's animal transfers
Inspector general questions executive's animal transfers
Durango schools look to avoid walkouts for safety purposes
Durango schools look to avoid walkouts for safety purposes
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
 