Santa Fe deciding next mayor by ranked-choice voting

KOB.com Web Staff
March 05, 2018 05:21 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- It's a first for New Mexico. Tuesday's race for mayor in Santa Fe will be decided by a system called ranked-choice voting.

Voters will rank their choices for mayor. As votes are counted through the night, last place finishers' votes will be distributed to higher ranked candidates until there is a winner with a majority.

Political observers say while this is the first so-called instant runoff election in New Mexico, it probably won't be the last.

"I think that the city will reflect on this and everybody's eyes are on Santa Fe to think if they want to move to that," said Lonna Atkeson, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico. "I think the City of Albuquerque is thinking about if an instant runoff will work here."

Election officials in Bernalillo County say they are not interested in ranked-choice voting. Rio Rancho's city clerk says they will be watching to see what happens. Albuquerque officials didn't get return requests for comment.

To learn more about the ranked-choice system and the candidates in the Santa Fe election, click here.

Here is a video from the City of Santa Fe explaining how the ranked-choice system works. For mobile users, click here for that video.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 05, 2018 05:21 PM
Created: March 05, 2018 04:27 PM

