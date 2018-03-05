Santa Fe deciding next mayor by ranked-choice voting

"I think that the city will reflect on this and everybody's eyes are on Santa Fe to think if they want to move to that," said Lonna Atkeson, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico. "I think the City of Albuquerque is thinking about if an instant runoff will work here."

Election officials in Bernalillo County say they are not interested in ranked-choice voting. Rio Rancho's city clerk says they will be watching to see what happens. Albuquerque officials didn't get return requests for comment.

To learn more about the ranked-choice system and the candidates in the Santa Fe election, click here.

Here is a video from the City of Santa Fe explaining how the ranked-choice system works. For mobile users, click here for that video.