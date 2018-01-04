VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Sen. Ted Cruz backs former Hobbs mayor in race for senate seat

KOB.com Web Staff
January 04, 2018 08:11 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – You may have heard of the name Ted Cruz before, well he’s tossing support behind a candidate in New Mexico who’s running for a seat on the U.S. Senate.

The former presidential candidate and current U.S. senator is endorsing former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman.

The announcement came Thursday in support of Newman’s run for New Mexico’s southern congressional seat that will be vacated by U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for New Mexico governor.

Cruz told the Associated Press that Newman has worked “tirelessly to promote principles that reflect the values of the people of his district.”

There are at least three other candidates set to run in the GOP primary for the state’s second district.

The former mayor says if he wins the race he would fight for “conservative values."


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 04, 2018 08:11 AM
Created: January 04, 2018 06:20 AM

