Bipartisan crime package clears Senate

provide substance abuse and mental health screening and treatment for an inmate to keep them from winding up back in jail once they’re released;

increase prison time for felons caught with a firearm;

offer bonuses for the most experienced law enforcement officers to keep them on the force;

increase DWI ignition interlock removal requirements;

and reduce penalties for minor non-violent crimes like jaywalking.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, voted for the crime package but said lawmakers need to do more to fight crime.

"We shouldn’t be taking too many bows today. We have a very serious crime problem in our state," he said. "That crime problem is keeping businesses from coming to our state, from our state prospering and doing well. And most important to me as a father, it causes my daughters not to want to live in Albuquerque."

One amendment was made in a committee prior to the floor vote, meaning the package heads back to the House before it goes to the governor's desk.

Coming up tonight after NBC's coverage of Olympics, hear from one of the two senators who voted against the crime package. He'll talk about the one other bill he wanted it to include.