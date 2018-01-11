VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sexual harassment training begins for lobbyists

Marian Camacho
January 11, 2018 07:47 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Today Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver will offer the first of two sexual harassment trainings for lobbyists.

Advertisement

Toulouse Oliver announced the trainings back in December saying sexual harassment is unacceptable and that it’s past time to step up and confront the issue.

As of right now, the Office of the Secretary of State does not have any legal authority to make the trainings mandatory, but there are efforts to make that happen.

Another training session will be held on Thursday, January 18.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 11, 2018 07:47 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Despite 'Comic-Con' name ruling, ABQ convention keeping its title
Despite 'Comic-Con' name ruling, ABQ convention keeping its title
Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday
Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced on drug charge
Jessica Kelley
Attempted home invasion caught on camera
Attempted home invasion caught on camera

Advertisement




Virgin Galactic launces SpaceShip Two test flight
VMS Eve and VSS Unity
Suspect in Victoria Martens case to be sentenced on drug charge
Jessica Kelley
Santa Fe city council takes up police return-to-work issue
Santa Fe city council takes up police return-to-work issue
Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday
Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday
'Beer for a better Burque' local brewery sells drinks for a good cause
Local brewery sells beers for a good cause