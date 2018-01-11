Sexual harassment training begins for lobbyists
Marian Camacho
January 11, 2018 07:47 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Today Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver will offer the first of two sexual harassment trainings for lobbyists.
Toulouse Oliver announced the trainings back in December saying sexual harassment is unacceptable and that it’s past time to step up and confront the issue.
As of right now, the Office of the Secretary of State does not have any legal authority to make the trainings mandatory, but there are efforts to make that happen.
Another training session will be held on Thursday, January 18.
