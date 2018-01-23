Special Olympics funding clears Senate committee

Special Olympics New Mexico Executive Director Randy Mascorella told the committee how the state cut 30 percent of her budget last year, forcing them to raise registration fees and skip competing in nationals this summer.

Coach Rudy Zamora told the committee how the organization changed his the life of his 30-year-old son, who's been a Special Olympics athlete for more than a decade.

"It’s improved his ability to do things and get skills that we’ve been trying to teach him over the years," Zamora said. "He's learned to tie his shoes. He's learned to do things which to some people seem simplistic. But because of Special Olympics, he's had the ability to do these things”

The bill is now off to the Senate Finance Committee. If it passes there, it will head to the floor for a vote.