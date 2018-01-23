Special Olympics funding clears Senate committee
Kai Porter
January 23, 2018 06:48 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Special Olympics New Mexico is one step closer to having its state funding restored one year after it was cut in the midst of a budget crisis.
The Senate Public Affairs Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 6 Tuesday afternoon, which would restore $300,000 in funding to the Special Olympics in the state. Democratic State Sens. Michael Padilla and Mary Kay Papen -- two of the three co-sponsors -- presented their bill to the committee.
"The Special Olympics New Mexico really does touch a little over 3,300 athletes in New Mexico alone," Padilla said.
Special Olympics New Mexico Executive Director Randy Mascorella told the committee how the state cut 30 percent of her budget last year, forcing them to raise registration fees and skip competing in nationals this summer.
Coach Rudy Zamora told the committee how the organization changed his the life of his 30-year-old son, who's been a Special Olympics athlete for more than a decade.
"It’s improved his ability to do things and get skills that we’ve been trying to teach him over the years," Zamora said. "He's learned to tie his shoes. He's learned to do things which to some people seem simplistic. But because of Special Olympics, he's had the ability to do these things”
The bill is now off to the Senate Finance Committee. If it passes there, it will head to the floor for a vote.
Credits
Updated: January 23, 2018 06:48 PM
Created: January 23, 2018 04:15 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved