State analysts review factors fueling Albuquerque crime rate

The Associated Press
January 15, 2018

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Analysts for the Legislative Finance Committee say they are undertaking a review of the Bernalillo County criminal justice system.

The jurisdiction includes Albuquerque, where crime has been on the rise since 2010.

Analysts told lawmakers Monday that they expect to complete a report this spring on factors contributing to Albuquerque's rising crime rate.

They are reviewing what - if any - affect a lagging economy, drug abuse and gang activity have had, as well as whether reforms in the last several years have played a part in driving up crime rates. They noted that there is no evidence yet to suggest that is the case.

They say so far they have found that people with multiple arrests committed the vast majority of crimes from 2010 to 2016.


