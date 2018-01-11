State lawmaker seeks improved transparency
January 11, 2018 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A New Mexico legislator believes the public is being denied access to state government information, so he's proposing a law to improve transparency.
Sen. Sander Rue, R-Albuquerque, said a recent study of the state's Sunshine Portal shows a number of agencies failing to comply.
Rue sponsored the original portal bill eight years ago. Now he wants an annual study of how well agencies in all branches of government are following transparency rules.
The review would be conducted by an independent group.
