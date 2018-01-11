Advertisement

State lawmaker seeks improved transparency

KOB.com Web Staff
January 11, 2018 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A New Mexico legislator believes the public is being denied access to state government information, so he's proposing a law to improve transparency.

Advertisement

Sen. Sander Rue, R-Albuquerque, said a recent study of the state's Sunshine Portal shows a number of agencies failing to comply.

Rue sponsored the original portal bill eight years ago. Now he wants an annual study of how well agencies in all branches of government are following transparency rules.

The review would be conducted by an independent group.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 11, 2018 10:17 PM
Created: January 11, 2018 08:16 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Brittany Alert issued for missing man in Bernalillo
Derrick Chavez, 38
Investigators: man stays overnight at Big 5, steals shotguns
Surveillance video catches the man investigators say stole three shotguns among other items from the Big 5 on San Mateo in Albuquerque

Advertisement




Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Santa Fe to host sold out WinterBrew event
IPA from Second Street Brewery at Rufina
Interchange project leads to weekend closures
Interchange project leads to weekend closures
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing