State lawmakers consider expanding Medicaid coverage

Barboa said 900 thousand families in New Mexico already rely on Medicaid, which means the coverage works for many New Mexican families. So what if that were available to more?

"We're one of the first states to be looking at something like this, and so this session we are running a memorial in the state Legislature that would direct the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee to start studying how this might work," said Colin Baillio with Health Action New Mexico.

That means talking to all parties involved -- hospitals, insurance companies and average New Mexicans -- about Medicaid.

"It covers all the benefits that folks could need, which includes dental and vision care which is out of reach for a lot of people right now," said Baillio.