State senator pushes for juvenile sentencing bill
Marian Camacho
February 05, 2018 02:55 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – State lawmakers are taking up a bill that would change the way the state punishes kids and teenagers for violent crimes.
Right now, if a minor commits a violent crime and is sentenced as a juvenile, they are sent to a detention facility and are released when they are 21.
Sen. Gregory A. Baca, R-Belen, is sponsoring Senate Bill 243. The bill would give a Children’s Court Judge a third option, which is a juvenile sanction with an adult criminal sentence.
The court would have the authority to look at certain cases and determine whether an individual is indeed rehabilitated. If the court feels the individual poses a danger to the community, then the bill would allow for a sentence in an adult prison after that.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 05, 2018 02:55 PM
Created: February 05, 2018 06:39 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved