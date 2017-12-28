State senator wants lawmakers to weigh in on statewide soda tax
Marian Camacho
December 28, 2017 06:28 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe voters have already turned it down, but the debate over taxing sugary beverages is reemerging, and this time it’s not just in the capital city.
New Mexico Democratic Senator Jerry Ortiz Y Pino has introduced a joint memorial, asking the Legistlative Finance Committee to study the potential positives and negatives of a statewide tax on sodas and other sugary drinks.
Governor Susana Martinez weighed in on the idea Wednesday, posting her thoughts on Facebook.
“Liberal Democrats are pushing a soda tax again…Less than a year after voters in the state’s most liberal city easily rejected a tax on soda, Senate Democrats want to raise taxes on soda statewide. No matter the budget situation, Senate Democrats have tried to raise taxes every year since I’ve been your Governor. I promised you that I would not raise taxes and I’ve kept my word – vetoed over 20 tax increases and cut taxes 37 times, saving New Mexico families and businesses over $1 billion. These policies are working -- we now have a $200 million budget surplus and our state is Top 10 in the nation for economic growth. A healthy economy comes from growing jobs and small businesses….not from growing government bureaucracy with higher taxes,” said Martinez.
Like the governor mentioned, it was just seven months ago when Santa Fe voters shot down that proposed 2 cent tax per fluid ounce during a special municipal election. In fact, it was the only item on the ballot.
