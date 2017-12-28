State senator wants lawmakers to weigh in on statewide soda tax

“Liberal Democrats are pushing a soda tax again…Less than a year after voters in the state’s most liberal city easily rejected a tax on soda, Senate Democrats want to raise taxes on soda statewide. No matter the budget situation, Senate Democrats have tried to raise taxes every year since I’ve been your Governor. I promised you that I would not raise taxes and I’ve kept my word – vetoed over 20 tax increases and cut taxes 37 times, saving New Mexico families and businesses over $1 billion. These policies are working -- we now have a $200 million budget surplus and our state is Top 10 in the nation for economic growth. A healthy economy comes from growing jobs and small businesses….not from growing government bureaucracy with higher taxes,” said Martinez.

Like the governor mentioned, it was just seven months ago when Santa Fe voters shot down that proposed 2 cent tax per fluid ounce during a special municipal election. In fact, it was the only item on the ballot.