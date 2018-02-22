State Supreme Court Justice Chavez to retire

The court announced Thursday that Chavez's retirement will be effective March 9 and that a nominating committee will meet in April to interview applicants and recommend potential candidates to Gov. Susana Martinez.

A Santa Fe native, Chavez was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2003 by then-Gov. Bill Richardson. He graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 1978 and went on to attend and graduate from the University of New Mexico School of Law.