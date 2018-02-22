State Supreme Court Justice Chavez to retire | KOB 4
State Supreme Court Justice Chavez to retire

Justice Edward Chavez Justice Edward Chavez |  Photo: New Mexico Supreme Court website

The Associated Press
February 22, 2018 03:09 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Edward Chavez will retire next month.

The court announced Thursday that Chavez's retirement will be effective March 9 and that a nominating committee will meet in April to interview applicants and recommend potential candidates to Gov. Susana Martinez.

A Santa Fe native, Chavez was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2003 by then-Gov. Bill Richardson. He graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 1978 and went on to attend and graduate from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

Chavez previously spent two decades in private practice and served as president of the Legal Aid Society of Albuquerque, chairman of the UNM Mental Health Center and chairman of the Disciplinary Board. He also was an adjunct professor at the UNM School of Law.


The Associated Press


Created: February 22, 2018 03:09 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

