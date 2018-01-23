State senator seeks stronger child abuse laws | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State senator seeks stronger child abuse laws

Kai Porter
January 23, 2018 06:55 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- One state lawmaker has proposed a bill aimed at keeping New Mexico children safe and increasing penalties for people who abuse them.

Advertisement

Senate Bill 96 would change four laws already on the books. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Greg Baca, said it will increase penalties for certain crimes while closing loopholes in others.

Baca, R-Belen said his bill would make it illegal to electronically send pictures of anyone's private parts to a child under the age of 16. Under the current law, it’s legal as long as the pictures are of someone else's intimate body parts. Baca wants to close what he calls a loophole.

"It doesn't make much sense that a person can send parts of themselves and now it's a crime but can take pictures or have pictures of other individuals and send them to a child and that's not a crime at all," he said. 

The bill would also strengthen Baby Briana’s law, something lawmakers have attempted before. Under the current law, anyone convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death only faces 18 years in prison if the child is between 12 and 18 years old. Baca wants a life sentence for that crime regardless of age.

The current law is named after Briana Lopez, the 5-month-old girl who died as a result of child abuse in 2002. Her mother, Stephanie Rene Lopez, served 13 years in prison for her death.

"It makes it a first-degree felony from 12 to 18 where they would be sentenced to a maximum of 18 years," he said. "So it removes that.”

The bill increases penalties for enticing a child and increases the child's age limit under the law from 16 to 18.

"This is an individual either convincing or promoting getting a child into say a vehicle, driving them off to a location with the intention or purpose of committing a crime against that child," Baca said.

The bill also increases penalties for intentional abuse of a child with death or great bodily harm.

"Under current law, you could beat a child within an inch of its life and the fact is that might not qualify as great bodily harm, and so that’s a problem," Baca said.

Baca said he does expect some opposition to the parts of the bill that increase prison time, but he added there is usually opposition to any bill that increases time behind bars for crimes.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: January 23, 2018 06:55 PM
Created: January 23, 2018 03:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her
Albuquerque Police say these 2 women stole cash,jewelry from victim
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch

Advertisement




Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire