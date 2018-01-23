State senator seeks stronger child abuse laws

"It doesn't make much sense that a person can send parts of themselves and now it's a crime but can take pictures or have pictures of other individuals and send them to a child and that's not a crime at all," he said.

The bill would also strengthen Baby Briana’s law, something lawmakers have attempted before. Under the current law, anyone convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death only faces 18 years in prison if the child is between 12 and 18 years old. Baca wants a life sentence for that crime regardless of age.

The current law is named after Briana Lopez, the 5-month-old girl who died as a result of child abuse in 2002. Her mother, Stephanie Rene Lopez, served 13 years in prison for her death.

"It makes it a first-degree felony from 12 to 18 where they would be sentenced to a maximum of 18 years," he said. "So it removes that.”

The bill increases penalties for enticing a child and increases the child's age limit under the law from 16 to 18.

"This is an individual either convincing or promoting getting a child into say a vehicle, driving them off to a location with the intention or purpose of committing a crime against that child," Baca said.

The bill also increases penalties for intentional abuse of a child with death or great bodily harm.

"Under current law, you could beat a child within an inch of its life and the fact is that might not qualify as great bodily harm, and so that’s a problem," Baca said.

Baca said he does expect some opposition to the parts of the bill that increase prison time, but he added there is usually opposition to any bill that increases time behind bars for crimes.