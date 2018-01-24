Tax-free Small Business Saturday bill advances

House Bill 79 would make Small Business Saturday tax-free on the one day it falls each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. It would only apply to retail businesses employing less than 25 people.

“I’m hoping to really start generating some commerce with small businesses,” said state Rep. Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces. “I think so many times these big corporations and box stores are taking away business from the little mom and pop shops. I grew up in a family where we had a mom and pop shop and it’s very hard to keep up at that pace.”