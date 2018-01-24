Tax-free Small Business Saturday bill advances
Kai Porter
January 24, 2018 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Small Business Saturday is the annual event meant to encourage people to shop at all mom-and-pop businesses. One state lawmaker has proposed a bill that could make it even more popular while putting money back in shopper's pocket.
House Bill 79 would make Small Business Saturday tax-free on the one day it falls each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. It would only apply to retail businesses employing less than 25 people.
“I’m hoping to really start generating some commerce with small businesses,” said state Rep. Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces. “I think so many times these big corporations and box stores are taking away business from the little mom and pop shops. I grew up in a family where we had a mom and pop shop and it’s very hard to keep up at that pace.”
Gallegos, who co-sponsored the bill, believes both small businesses and customers would benefit from it.
“My hope is that it really generates more money for the business and really gives the consumers a little bit of a break,” she said.
The bill passed its first House committee Wednesday afternoon with unanimous support and now it moves on to the next committee.
