Texas governor lends support to New Mexico candidate

The Associated Press
February 08, 2018 08:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to speak at a fundraising event for Congressman and New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce.

Pearce campaign staff confirmed Abbott's planned attendance Thursday at the fundraiser in the southern New Mexico city of Hobbs. An announcement describes an evening round-table discussion, cocktail reception and dinner.

A Democratic New Mexico lawmaker is highlighting Abbott's hard-line stance on immigration enforcement and criticizing Pearce for campaigning alongside the Texas Republican. Rep. Angelica Rubio says the meeting speaks to Pearce's values.

Abbott last year signed an immigration enforcement law empowering police to inquire about people's immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops. The law is being challenged in federal court.

Pearce campaign manager Paul Smith says the congressman sets his own course on immigration and other issues.


The Associated Press


Created: February 08, 2018 08:16 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

