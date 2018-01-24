Tobacco, film, medicaid; all topics at the Roundhouse Wednesday

The bill would raise the state’s cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack and impose an equivalent tax on other tobacco products including cigars, smokeless tobacco and electronic cigarettes.

Sexual Assault Reporting

The Senate Education Committee will also be taking up the issue on reporting sexual assault in schools. The bill, proposed by State Senator Mimi Stewart, is just one page. It asks for $100,000 for the Public Education Department to train public school staff and teachers on how to report sexual assault allegations.

Film Tax Credits

In the House, lawmakers will look at removing a cap on film tax credits. The bill crosses out a lot of language in the previous rules for film tax credits. The point is in removing the annual cap for film and television tax credits.

Supporters say if movies and television shows give jobs to New Mexicans and put money into the State Treasury, there shouldn’t be a cap. They also say film and television work brings attention and visitors to our state, and that crews in from out of town contribute to the local economy.

Opponents of the bill questions whether the projects create as many jobs for New Mexicans as some projections show, and whether the impact of film and television is spread across the state.

Medicaid

They’ll also visit a bill on Medicaid. State Representative Deborah Armstrong has introduced a bill that says more than 180-thousand New Mexicans still don’t have health insurance. She says costs are holding them back.

Armstrong is asking lawmakers to look into a Medicaid buy-in program for New Mexico. It would allow New Mexicans who aren’t eligible for Medicaid to buy into the program.