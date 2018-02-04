ABQ company helps make Eagles running back Super Bowl-ready

“He's had connections to some of the top strength programs and top coaches around the country, and for him to be able to come back here – year in and year out – says something to me,” says Jordan Chavez, Barner's trainer at Zia Strength Systems.

Chavez owns the gym and first met Barner when the running back reached out via social media. Chavez says Barner noticed his work training other athletes including MMA fighters.

When Barner had problems communicating with his teammates during a playoff game due to his bulky mouth guard, another Albuquerque business jumped in to help.

“We kind of had to get creative,” says Delano Romero, CEO of Damage Control Mouth Guards.

Under a time crunch, Romero’s lab received a 3D rendering of Barner's mouth from a dentist in Philadelphia. Thanks to some of the latest technology, Damage Control made Barner a better, more comfortable mouth piece without him ever stepping foot in their lab.

While Kenjon was on the field, he had a stronger connection to New Mexico than you might have thought. His custom mouth guard even had a Zia symbol on it.

“He enjoys coming out here and his sense of pride almost like it's another home to him,” Chavez said.

Both Chavez and Romero, two New Mexico men, said they were proud to get a player Super Bowl-ready.

“That's kind of like my passion in life," Romero said. "To find a better way to do something and share it with others."