Aggie men lose consecutive games for first time this season
Lee Faria
February 18, 2018 01:38 PM
SEATTLE – Winning road games isn't an easy task by any stretch.
The New Mexico State Aggies have now lost two straight road matchups following a 73-63 defeat at the hands of Seattle University Saturday. It's also the first time all season NMSU has lost consecutive games.
Both teams scored the exact same amount of points through halftime and again at the end of regulation, but a 16-6 drubbing of NMSU in overtime would cement only their fourth loss of the season.
Aggie Zach Lofton tallied a game-high 26 points for NMSU, and the teams were nearly identical in rebounds, turnovers and field goal percentage. But the Redhawks hit 76 percent of their shots from the charity stripe compared to 55 percent for the Aggies.
With the loss the Aggies drop to 22-5, and 9-2 in WAC play. They next face Chicago State in Las Cruces on Thursday.
