At a glance: A recent history of UNM's controversial coaches

In 2004 and 2005, UNM audits reveal former football coaches arranged for players to receive credit for courses they never completed.

The allegations don't stop on the football field. In 2016, an internal audit revealed financial discrepancies with the former men's basketball director of operations.

Cody Hopkins was fired after that audit found he made cash withdrawals, non-business related purchases with his university-issued purchase card and falsified documents. UNM discovered more than $60,000 in recoverable losses.

In 2014, money wasn't the subject of investigation on the soccer field. Instead, it was hazing, after the women's soccer head coach came under fire.

A number of freshmen came forward admitting to heavy alcohol consumption and being pressured to remove clothes on at least one occasion. Head coach Kit Vela was suspended, and the university did not renew her contract.

In the midst of the Davie report, the man who succeeded Paul Krebs as Lobos athletic director said these are different times.

“My hope is to take what we did with the audit, as well as take this information, and make our department better,” Eddie Nuñez said. “Move in the right direction, with everyone pulling the rope in the same direction."

It's not uncommon for big-time athletic departments to spend millions buying out the contracts of coaches, and UNM is no exception. The most recent: A $1 million payout for former men's basketball coach Craig Neal when UNM fired him last year.