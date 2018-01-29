Billions to be spent Super Bowl weekend | KOB 4
Billions to be spent Super Bowl weekend

NBC News
January 29, 2018 10:31 AM

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - (NBC News) Over half the country is gearing up to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday, either at home or on the road. Either way, a lot of money is about to be spent and made.

The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend over $15 billion this weekend.

And of the 188 million people expected to be watching, millions will do so on a brand new TV. 

Best Buy's Shane Kitzman says what is also driving traditional Super Bowl TV sales this year are the winter Olympic Games from South Korea.

"The beauty is you can just keep it and continue to make it part of your living room, and when the Olympics come on, you can enjoy that too," said Kitzman.

However, some fans will be watching the super bowl in person, after a pretty expensive trip to Minneapolis.

Flights out of Philadelphia are over $900 and out of Boston, they are over $700. A hotel room in Minneapolis is over $700 and tickets are currently selling for $5900 according to Vivid Seats.

Read more: http://on.today.com/2DLUihZ


