Billions to be spent Super Bowl weekend

Best Buy's Shane Kitzman says what is also driving traditional Super Bowl TV sales this year are the winter Olympic Games from South Korea.

"The beauty is you can just keep it and continue to make it part of your living room, and when the Olympics come on, you can enjoy that too," said Kitzman.

However, some fans will be watching the super bowl in person, after a pretty expensive trip to Minneapolis.

Flights out of Philadelphia are over $900 and out of Boston, they are over $700. A hotel room in Minneapolis is over $700 and tickets are currently selling for $5900 according to Vivid Seats.

