Carlos Condit makes return at UFC 219

"Magny is very tough, very well-rounded, good everywhere, pushes a really good pace," Condit said.

Will this be Condit's last fight, or is he back for more?

"Right now, it's a one-fight deal," he said. "I'm looking at this one. See how this one goes. See how I perform. See how I feel afterwards. Go back. Talk to my family. Talk to my coaches. Re-evaluate and see what the next right step is."

During his year-and-a-half layoff, Condit opened a coffee business. But depending on how Saturday goes, he could be brewing up a nice comeback.