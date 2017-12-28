Carlos Condit makes return at UFC 219
J.P. Murrieta
December 28, 2017 10:33 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. -- Holly Holm is one of the headliners for UFC 219, but she's not the only New Mexico fighter on the card. Albuquerque's Carlos Condit returns after a brief hiatus and thinking about retirement.
"I've been fighting for a long time, and the way that I fight and the way that I train is taking its toll," he said. "And I needed a little time to reset and re-evaluate and figure out if moving forward was the smart thing for me."
Condit will take on Neil Magny Saturday night.
"Magny is very tough, very well-rounded, good everywhere, pushes a really good pace," Condit said.
Will this be Condit's last fight, or is he back for more?
"Right now, it's a one-fight deal," he said. "I'm looking at this one. See how this one goes. See how I perform. See how I feel afterwards. Go back. Talk to my family. Talk to my coaches. Re-evaluate and see what the next right step is."
During his year-and-a-half layoff, Condit opened a coffee business. But depending on how Saturday goes, he could be brewing up a nice comeback.
Credits
Updated: December 28, 2017 10:33 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 08:33 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved