Carlos Condit makes return at UFC 219

J.P. Murrieta
December 28, 2017 10:33 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. -- Holly Holm is one of the headliners for UFC 219, but she's not the only New Mexico fighter on the card. Albuquerque's Carlos Condit returns after a brief hiatus and thinking about retirement.

"I've been fighting for a long time, and the way that I fight and the way that I train is taking its toll," he said. "And I needed a little time to reset and re-evaluate and figure out if moving forward was the smart thing for me."

Condit will take on Neil Magny Saturday night. 

"Magny is very tough, very well-rounded, good everywhere, pushes a really good pace," Condit said.

Will this be Condit's last fight, or is he back for more?

"Right now, it's a one-fight deal," he said. "I'm looking at this one. See how this one goes. See how I perform. See how I feel afterwards. Go back. Talk to my family. Talk to my coaches. Re-evaluate and see what the next right step is."

During his year-and-a-half layoff, Condit opened a coffee business.  But depending on how Saturday goes, he could be brewing up a nice comeback.

J.P. Murrieta


Updated: December 28, 2017 10:33 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 08:33 PM

