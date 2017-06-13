White Sox draft Lobos' Gonzales in third round
Lee Faria
June 13, 2017 06:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Luis Gonzalez is the newest member of the Chicago White Sox.
Gonzalez went in the third round and was the 87th pick overall. Last season for the Lobos, Gonzalez hit .361 with six home runs and 42 RBIs. Major League Baseball has listed Gonzalez's pick at a value of $636,000.
This comes one day after Carlsbad's Trevor Rogers was picked with the 13th selection in the first round by the Miami Marlins. Rogers was 11-0 with an era of 0.33. He struck out 134 batters and threw three no-hitters and one perfect game. Major League Baseball listed his contract at $3.9 million.
Other players selected with New Mexico ties were selected. Tyler Buffett, who pitched at Albuquerque Academy and went to Oklahoma State was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth round.
Also in the sixth round, New Mexico State pitcher Marcel Renteria was selected by the New York Mets. He was 7-4 overall with an ERA of 4.79 with 89 strikeouts.
Credits
Updated: June 13, 2017 06:57 PM
Created: June 13, 2017 06:46 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved