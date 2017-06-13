White Sox draft Lobos' Gonzales in third round

Gonzalez went in the third round and was the 87th pick overall. Last season for the Lobos, Gonzalez hit .361 with six home runs and 42 RBIs. Major League Baseball has listed Gonzalez's pick at a value of $636,000.

This comes one day after Carlsbad's Trevor Rogers was picked with the 13th selection in the first round by the Miami Marlins. Rogers was 11-0 with an era of 0.33. He struck out 134 batters and threw three no-hitters and one perfect game. Major League Baseball listed his contract at $3.9 million.