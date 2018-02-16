Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension

The investigations examined whether Davie and his coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players.

UNM's Board of Regents decided Tuesday not to accept Davie's appeal of the suspension.

Davie is two seasons into a six-year contract that runs through the 2021 season and pays him $822,690 annually, not including bonuses and incentives.

