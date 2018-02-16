Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension

Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension

The Associated Press
February 16, 2018 11:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Defensive coordinator Kevin Cosgrove will serve as acting football coach for New Mexico while head coach Bob Davie serves a 30-day suspension.

Advertisement

Athletic Director Eddie Nunez announced the appointment of Cosgrove as acting coach on Friday, a day after university President announced that Davie's suspension will begin Saturday.

Abdallah announced the suspension last week after the school released the results of two recent investigations involving Davie and the football program.

The investigations examined whether Davie and his coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players.

UNM's Board of Regents decided Tuesday not to accept Davie's appeal of the suspension.

Davie is two seasons into a six-year contract that runs through the 2021 season and pays him $822,690 annually, not including bonuses and incentives.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: February 16, 2018 11:22 AM
Created: February 16, 2018 11:20 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery

Advertisement




Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension
Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
 