Photographer apologizes for calling Holm's opponent a man
KOB.com Web Staff
January 03, 2018 07:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Saturday's battle in the octagon made its way to social media, except the woman who beat Holly Holm is taking on the official photographer for the Jackson Wink MMA Academy.
The controversy centers on an Instagram post made by the gym's official photographer. Mark Aragon posted in frustration following the fight, referring to Cris "Cyborg" Justino as a male, calling her a dude and using the pronouns he and his in referring to the fighter.
In response, Justino posted on Instagram, saying it's "not acceptable for an official representative of Holly Holm and Jackson Wink MMA to call me transgender."
Justino demanded an apology and called for Aragon to not be granted credentials for future events. Both of her requests were granted.
Aragon posted an apology, again via social media, but it didn't come without an explanation as to why the photographer decided to make that post. He said he was upset with how the Cyborg camp was talking about holm following the fight and he acted out.
The UFC says Aragon will not be granted access for future events.
