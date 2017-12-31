Holm loses to Cris Cyborg in unanimous decision after five-round battle
KOB.com Web Staff
December 30, 2017 11:13 PM
LAS VEGAS – The fight went all five rounds, but Albuquerque's Holly Holm couldn't overpower Cris Cyborg enough to win the featherweight title.
Cyborg retained her belt in the bout after a unanimous decision, and has yet to lose since her very first professional fight in 2005. Holm, meanwhile, moves to 11-4 in her career.
