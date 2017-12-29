Cyborg vs Holm: What the experts are saying

"I think Holly Holm has the ability to win this fight," Morgan said. "It will not be easy. Chris Cyborg is something different but Holly has all the tools to win this fight. She moves well, she won't be a stationary target, she manages distance very well and she can counterstrike. That's exactly what you have to have against Cyborg."

ESPN's Brett Okamoto said there's always a chance for Holm, the fighter who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she beat Ronda Rousey in 2015.

"You can never say Holly can't pull off the upset after what she did to Rousey. It's going to be an uphill battle physically. Everyone just struggles to match what Cris brings to the table," he said.

MMA expert Ariel Helwani laid out what has to happen for Holm to come out on top.

"If Holly can take this fight in deep waters and make her think and make her doubt herself, make her uncomfortable, I think that's advantage Holly Holm," he said.

A victory by Holm would be an upset not far from the ranks of her win over Rousey. Cyborg has just one professional loss on her resume – her very first fight back in 2005.