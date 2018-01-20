Despite record performance by Beynon, Lobos lose to Spartans | KOB 4
Despite record performance by Beynon, Lobos lose to Spartans

Lee Faria
January 20, 2018 09:14 PM

SAN DIEGO – Despite pouring in a school-record 41 points, Cherise Beynon and the Lobos couldn't leave California with a victory Saturday, losing to San Diego State 97-89.

With the loss, the Lobos are 16-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

They next face Colorado State as they continue their road trip next Saturday.


January 20, 2018 09:14 PM

